Valtteri Bottas Returns to Mercedes: A Fresh Start in 2025

Valtteri Bottas is set to rejoin Mercedes as a reserve driver for the 2025 Formula One season. The Finn previously raced with Mercedes from 2017-2021, achieving significant success alongside Lewis Hamilton. After leaving Sauber, Bottas expressed excitement about returning to the Mercedes family.

Updated: 19-12-2024 18:07 IST
Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas is making a comeback to Mercedes, this time as a reserve driver for the 2025 Formula One season. The Mercedes team shared the news on Thursday, noting that Bottas returns after his stint with Sauber came to an end.

The Finnish driver, who is 35, had a notable history with Mercedes, spending five seasons from 2017 to 2021 racing alongside Lewis Hamilton. After joining Alfa Romeo, later known as Sauber, Bottas experienced a challenging period, finishing 10th in his initial season and failing to score any points in 2024.

Mercedes' future lineup includes George Russell and debutant Kimi Antonelli, while Hamilton transitions to Ferrari. Bottas, who achieved 10 Grand Prix wins with Mercedes, stated his enthusiasm to return to the team. Sauber, meanwhile, has signed Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto as Bottas' and Zhou Guanyu's successors.

