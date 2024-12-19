Vitor Pereira Takes the Helm at Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers have announced the appointment of Vitor Pereira as their new head coach. The Premier League club unveiled their choice on Thursday, with hopes pinned on Pereira to reverse their fortunes and steer them clear of the relegation zone.

The seasoned Portuguese coach joins Wolves after his stint with Saudi Pro League's Al Shabab, bringing fresh impetus to the Midlands side. He conducted his inaugural training session at Compton Park on Thursday.

Pereira is set to make his managerial debut for Wolves in their upcoming fixture against Leicester City this weekend. The club and its supporters are eager for a swift change in dynamics as they face a challenging season ahead.

