Left Menu

Vitor Pereira Takes the Helm at Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers have appointed Vitor Pereira as their new head coach. The Portuguese coach leaves Al Shabab to lead the team in their battle against relegation. His first training session took place at Compton Park, and he will lead Wolves in their upcoming match against Leicester City.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:17 IST
Vitor Pereira Takes the Helm at Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers have announced the appointment of Vitor Pereira as their new head coach. The Premier League club unveiled their choice on Thursday, with hopes pinned on Pereira to reverse their fortunes and steer them clear of the relegation zone.

The seasoned Portuguese coach joins Wolves after his stint with Saudi Pro League's Al Shabab, bringing fresh impetus to the Midlands side. He conducted his inaugural training session at Compton Park on Thursday.

Pereira is set to make his managerial debut for Wolves in their upcoming fixture against Leicester City this weekend. The club and its supporters are eager for a swift change in dynamics as they face a challenging season ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024