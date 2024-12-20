Afridi's Fiery Spell Seals Series Win for Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi delivered a masterclass in seam bowling as Pakistan secured their One-Day International series victory over South Africa with an emphatic 81-run win at Newlands.

Pakistan leads the series 2-0, rendering the final game in Johannesburg on Sunday a formality. South Africa's decision to field first backfired as they failed to chase down Pakistan's 329-run total.

Despite Heinrich Klaasen's valiant 97-run effort, South Africa faltered, bowled out for 248 in 43.1 overs. Afridi's figures of 4-47 were crucial in dismantling the hosts' middle order and sealing the series for Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)