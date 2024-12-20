Afridi's Fiery Spell Seals Series Win for Pakistan
Shaheen Shah Afridi's stellar bowling performance led Pakistan to secure a One-Day International series win against South Africa at Newlands. Despite Heinrich Klaasen's resistance with 97 runs, Pakistan clinched an 81-run victory, securing an unassailable 2-0 series lead before the final match in Johannesburg.
Pakistan leads the series 2-0, rendering the final game in Johannesburg on Sunday a formality. South Africa's decision to field first backfired as they failed to chase down Pakistan's 329-run total.
Despite Heinrich Klaasen's valiant 97-run effort, South Africa faltered, bowled out for 248 in 43.1 overs. Afridi's figures of 4-47 were crucial in dismantling the hosts' middle order and sealing the series for Pakistan.
