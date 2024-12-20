Inter Milan: Depth and Adaptability Key to Coppa Italia Success

Inter Milan's coach Simone Inzaghi has applauded the depth and flexibility of his squad following their 2-0 victory against Udinese, securing a spot in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals. Inzaghi made nine alterations to the lineup that routed Lazio 6-0 in Serie A, yet the team remained unfazed.

Key goals from Marko Arnautovic and Kristjan Asllani secured the win, setting up a clash with Lazio in the next round. The victory is a testament to the adaptability and strength of the team, with Inzaghi emphasizing the importance of having a solid squad capable of performing under various circumstances.

While Inter Milan is in fine form, Inzaghi remains cautious about the challenges ahead in Serie A. The team stands third, with a game in hand, chasing leaders Atalanta and second-placed Napoli, amidst competition from clubs like Fiorentina, Lazio, Juventus, and Milan.

(With inputs from agencies.)