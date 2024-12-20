Teen Prodigy Sam Konstas Set for Historic Test Debut

Australia has made waves in the cricket world by calling up teenage sensation Sam Konstas for the final two Tests against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 19-year-old promises to become Australia's youngest Test debutant in over seven decades, replacing Nathan McSweeney, who struggled in his initial matches.

Selector George Bailey spoke on the decision, emphasizing the opportunity for a fresh batting approach with Konstas. "His style offers a point of difference," Bailey noted, while maintaining confidence in McSweeney's potential for future success despite the challenging series.

The Australian squad also sees the return of pacer Jhye Richardson, picked to fill in for the injured Josh Hazlewood. Richardson's selection, alongside other squad adjustments, affirms Australia's strategic recalibration for the coming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)