Richa Ghosh Ignites India's Aggressive Streak after T20I Triumph
Indian cricketer Richa Ghosh set a record with a blistering 18-ball fifty in the women's T20I series, propelling her team to victory. Ghosh emphasized maintaining their aggressive style as they prepare for the ODI series against the West Indies. Hayley Matthews acknowledged India's strong performance, particularly highlighting Smriti Mandhana's innings.
Richa Ghosh, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter, delivered a record-equalling performance by scoring the fastest fifty in just 18 balls during the recent women's T20I series. She urged her team to maintain an aggressive approach as they gear up for the ODI series against West Indies.
The 21-year-old's impressive innings, consisting of 54 runs from 21 balls with five sixes and three fours, contributed significantly to India's total of 217 runs in the third T20I. Ghosh credits her aggressive mindset to rigorous practice sessions and her experience in leagues such as the Women's Big Bash League and Women's Premier League.
West Indies' Hayley Matthews acknowledged the execution challenges but praised the high-level performance of India's players, especially Smriti Mandhana. Matthews pointed out the enthusiastic fan support at DY Patil Stadium, which saw an attendance exceeding its official capacity, as a highlight of playing in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Struggles Highlight Lessons for Women's Cricket
West Indies make two forced changes for ODI series against Bangladesh at home
Ireland Women's Cricket Team Triumphs Over Bangladesh in Historic T20I Whitewash
Georgia Voll Joins Australian Squad for New Zealand ODI Series After Stellar Debut
Georgia Voll Shines in ODI Series: Australia's Rising Cricket Star