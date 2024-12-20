Record-Breaking Lifts: India's Youth Shine at Asian Weightlifting Championships

India's young weightlifting talent shone brightly at the Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships in Uzbekistan as competitors pushed the limits with record-breaking performances. Jyoshna Sabar secured a gold medal by setting a youth Asian record in the 40kg weight category, lifting a total of 135kg.

Payal, representing India in the 45kg category, also claimed the top podium spot with a total lift of 155kg. Although competing against tough contenders, another Indian athlete, Payal, earned bronze in the junior girls 45kg category, showcasing consistent strength and determination.

The competition, marking its opening day, witnessed other significant performances from Indian athletes, including Babulal Hembrom's third-place finish in the youth boys 49kg section, while Akanksha Vyavahare and Preetismita Bhoi ended their runs with respectable fifth-place in their respective categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)