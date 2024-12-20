Left Menu

Record-Breaking Lifts: India's Youth Shine at Asian Weightlifting Championships

India's Jyoshna Sabar and Payal clinched gold medals at the Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships in Uzbekistan. Jyoshna set a youth Asian record in the 40kg category, lifting a total of 135kg. Payal excelled in the 45kg section with a 155kg total lift. Other notable performances included Indian athletes Preetismita Bhoi and Babulal Hembrom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:52 IST
Record-Breaking Lifts: India's Youth Shine at Asian Weightlifting Championships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Qatar

India's young weightlifting talent shone brightly at the Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships in Uzbekistan as competitors pushed the limits with record-breaking performances. Jyoshna Sabar secured a gold medal by setting a youth Asian record in the 40kg weight category, lifting a total of 135kg.

Payal, representing India in the 45kg category, also claimed the top podium spot with a total lift of 155kg. Although competing against tough contenders, another Indian athlete, Payal, earned bronze in the junior girls 45kg category, showcasing consistent strength and determination.

The competition, marking its opening day, witnessed other significant performances from Indian athletes, including Babulal Hembrom's third-place finish in the youth boys 49kg section, while Akanksha Vyavahare and Preetismita Bhoi ended their runs with respectable fifth-place in their respective categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024