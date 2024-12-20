Left Menu

Hockey India League 2024-25: A Grand Reopening in Rourkela

The Hockey India League 2024-25 kicks off with a grand opening ceremony at Rourkela's Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium on December 28. Featuring performances by Sara Ali Khan and King, the event aims to be a spectacular fusion of sport and entertainment, free for fans in Rourkela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:52 IST
Hockey India League 2024-25: A Grand Reopening in Rourkela
HIL Trophy (Photo: Hockey India) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated return of the Hockey India League (HIL) for the 2024-25 season will commence with a memorable opening ceremony at Rourkela's Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium on December 28. The event is expected to be a spectacular blend of sports, entertainment, and state-of-the-art technology, highlighting 'Hockey ka Jashn' as its vibrant theme.

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan and renowned musician King are set to captivate the audience with exhilarating performances. The internationally celebrated Shiamak Davar Dance Troupe will add to the night's excitement with their dynamic choreography. A standout feature promises to be the innovative anamorphic floor projection mapping, offering fans an immersive 3D visual experience.

To bring the action closer to the fans, tickets for the opening ceremony and all HIL 2024-25 matches in Rourkela will be free. This move aims to increase the league's accessibility and allow fans to enjoy this world-class sporting event firsthand. As HIL Chairperson Dilip Tirkey remarked, Rourkela's passion for hockey makes it the ideal location for this grand launch. The committee, led by Bhola Nath Singh, is committed to making this celebration a unique blend of entertainment and innovation, ensuring an unforgettable hockey season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024