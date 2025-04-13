Svitolina's Triumph Leads Ukraine to Historic Billie Jean King Cup Finals
Elina Svitolina's victory over Jil Teichmann secured Ukraine's place in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals for the first time. Ukraine topped Group E, ensuring qualification for the finals in Shenzhen. Spain, the United States, and Japan also made significant strides towards the finals in their respective groups.
Elina Svitolina propelled Ukraine to the Billie Jean King Cup Finals for the first time, sealing a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Switzerland's Jil Teichmann. This win leveled the qualifier 1-1 and guaranteed Ukraine topped Group E, booking their spot in the Shenzhen finale scheduled for September.
Switzerland needed an unblemished record to advance, but Ukraine clinched a 2-1 series victory, thwarting Swiss hopes. Meanwhile, Spain also secured a spot in the finals as Jessica Bouzas Maneiro overcame the Czech Republic's Linda Noskova with identical 6-4, 6-2 scores, securing an insurmountable 2-0 lead.
In Group C, Bernarda Pera defeated Johanne Svendsen of Denmark, bringing the United States to a 2-0 advantage. The U.S. will face host Slovakia next, with the winner advancing to the finals. In Group A, Japan's Moyuka Uchijima overcame two match points to defeat Romania's Anca Todoni, setting up a decisive encounter against Canada for a finals inclusion.
