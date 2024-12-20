Fazalhaq Farooqi Fined for Dissent: Afghanistan Triumphs Over Zimbabwe
Afghan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi was fined 15% of his match fee for dissent during an ODI against Zimbabwe. The incident violated ICC Code Article 2.8 in the match's fifth over. Afghanistan claimed a dominant 232-run victory. Farooqi admitted his breach, accepting the sanction and an added demerit point.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Afghanistan's left-arm pacer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, has incurred a fine amounting to 15% of his match fee following an incident of dissent against an umpire's decision in the second ODI of the series against Zimbabwe, held in Harare.
The act breached Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct, specifically Article 2.8, which pertains to showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match. The controversy unfolded during the fifth over of Zimbabwe's innings, when Farooqi protested an LBW decision against Craig Ervine that was not upheld.
Despite the absence of DRS, Farooqi signaled for a review. A demerit point has been added to his record; this marks his first offense within a 24-month span. He admitted the violation, accepting the penalties as proposed by match official Andy Pycroft and confirmed by umpires Chris Brown, Percival Sizara, Langton Rusere, and Iknow Chabi. Afghanistan triumphed with a 232-run win, their largest in ODI by runs. The series concludes on Saturday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fazalhaq Farooqi
- Afghanistan
- Zimbabwe
- ODI
- ICC Code
- match fee
- fine
- cricket
- match referee
- DRS
ALSO READ
Interruption in Russian Crude Oil Supply to Czech Refinery
Supreme Court Overturns Fine Against Govardhan Mines for Illegal Mining
Thames Water Creditors Lack Veto on Fine Payments
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Bina Refinery and NGO Smile Train India Bring Smiles to Children with Clefts across Sagar District
Adani's Kutch copper refinery to help cut reliance on imports; Mines ministry