Left Menu

Fazalhaq Farooqi Fined for Dissent: Afghanistan Triumphs Over Zimbabwe

Afghan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi was fined 15% of his match fee for dissent during an ODI against Zimbabwe. The incident violated ICC Code Article 2.8 in the match's fifth over. Afghanistan claimed a dominant 232-run victory. Farooqi admitted his breach, accepting the sanction and an added demerit point.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:12 IST
Fazalhaq Farooqi Fined for Dissent: Afghanistan Triumphs Over Zimbabwe
Fazalhaq Farooqi
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Afghanistan's left-arm pacer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, has incurred a fine amounting to 15% of his match fee following an incident of dissent against an umpire's decision in the second ODI of the series against Zimbabwe, held in Harare.

The act breached Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct, specifically Article 2.8, which pertains to showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match. The controversy unfolded during the fifth over of Zimbabwe's innings, when Farooqi protested an LBW decision against Craig Ervine that was not upheld.

Despite the absence of DRS, Farooqi signaled for a review. A demerit point has been added to his record; this marks his first offense within a 24-month span. He admitted the violation, accepting the penalties as proposed by match official Andy Pycroft and confirmed by umpires Chris Brown, Percival Sizara, Langton Rusere, and Iknow Chabi. Afghanistan triumphed with a 232-run win, their largest in ODI by runs. The series concludes on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024