Fazalhaq Farooqi Fined for Dissent: Afghanistan Triumphs Over Zimbabwe

Afghanistan's left-arm pacer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, has incurred a fine amounting to 15% of his match fee following an incident of dissent against an umpire's decision in the second ODI of the series against Zimbabwe, held in Harare.

The act breached Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct, specifically Article 2.8, which pertains to showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match. The controversy unfolded during the fifth over of Zimbabwe's innings, when Farooqi protested an LBW decision against Craig Ervine that was not upheld.

Despite the absence of DRS, Farooqi signaled for a review. A demerit point has been added to his record; this marks his first offense within a 24-month span. He admitted the violation, accepting the penalties as proposed by match official Andy Pycroft and confirmed by umpires Chris Brown, Percival Sizara, Langton Rusere, and Iknow Chabi. Afghanistan triumphed with a 232-run win, their largest in ODI by runs. The series concludes on Saturday.

