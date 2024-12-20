Australia's Domestic ODI Cup Rebranded: Honoring Dean Jones

In a tribute to the transformative contributions of cricket legend Dean Jones, Australia's Men's domestic ODI Cup has been officially renamed after him. Cricket Australia had previously launched a campaign through its digital channels to invite fans to suggest potential honorees, with Jones, Michael Bevan, and Andrew Symonds emerging as the top considerations. Ultimately, the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame committee decided unanimously on Jones, acknowledging his revolutionary impact on the limited-overs format, as detailed by ESPNCricinfo.

Key criteria for the selection included the player's domestic ODI performance, international cricket achievements, and dominance in the ODI format. Dean Jones, who passed away in September 2020, left an indelible mark with 2,122 runs at an average of 50.52 for Victoria in 55 domestic games and guided them to a championship in the 1994-95 season. Internationally, Jones scored 6,068 runs with an average of 44.81 in ODIs, becoming a pivotal figure in Australia's victorious 1987 Cricket World Cup campaign. His overall List-A record boasted 10,936 runs at an average of 46.93 with 19 centuries.

Peter King, chair of the Hall of Fame, emphasized the widespread support for Jones' selection due to his evident performance, record, and influence on the game. Jones' daughter, Phoebe, echoed this sentiment, noting the special significance of fan voting in the decision. The renaming ceremony took place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, affectionately known by Jones as 'his office.' In conjunction with this honor, the 'Player of the Final' will receive the Michael Bevan Medal, in recognition of Bevan's stellar ODI career. The Dean Jones Trophy and Michael Bevan Medal will be awarded for the first time in the season's final on March 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)