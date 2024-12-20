Left Menu

India's Sporting Triumphs: A Landmark Year

In 2024, India achieved monumental success in sports, winning medals at the Paris Olympics and Paralympics. Historic victories in chess and inspiring initiatives like ASMITA and KIRTI highlighted the nation's commitment to sports excellence and empowerment, marking a new era of achievement for Indian athletes.

The year 2024 has emerged as a landmark period for Indian sports, showcasing the nation's burgeoning prowess on the global stage. The country celebrated record-breaking performances at the Paris Paralympic Games and historic wins in chess, highlighting India's focus on athlete empowerment and its commitment to fostering sporting excellence.

In the Paris Olympic Games 2024, India won an impressive tally of six medals, comprising one silver and five bronze. The sports of shooting spearheaded this success with shooters Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, and Swapnil Kusale securing three bronze medals. Additionally, Neeraj Chopra earned silver in javelin throw, Aman Sehrawat claimed bronze in wrestling, while the Indian Hockey Team defended its bronze medal.

India reached new heights at the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Budapest, with both the men's and women's chess teams clinching gold. The men's team, featuring stars like Gukesh D and Arjun Erigaisi, won 10 out of 11 matches. Indian women's team secured its title after winning against Azerbaijan. Such achievements gained praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

D Gukesh made history as the youngest World Chess Champion after defeating China's Ding Liren in Singapore. The ASMITA Women's Leagues engaged over 83,000 women athletes across 20 sports. Meanwhile, the KIRTI program made strides in identifying young talent, conducting over 1.8 lakh assessments. The RESET program aimed at equipping retired athletes with new skills, ensuring their employability.

