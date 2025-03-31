Revolutionizing Energy Storage: Unveiling the Chess Plus System

BYD Energy Storage has launched its latest offering, the Chess Plus, a cutting-edge commercial and industrial energy storage system aimed at enhancing safety and efficiency in a competitive market. Announced on March 26, the system prioritizes resilience and profitability with advanced features targeting energy storage challenges.

The Chess Plus system showcases a breakthrough in energy safety with its cell-to-system protection framework. Its central feature, the 'Thick Blade Battery' cells with ceramic terminals, significantly reduces leakage and boosts corrosion resistance. These high-performance cells endured rigorous stress tests, including harsh thermal runaway simulations and overcharge thresholds, attesting to their durability.

With its fire-resistant battery casing and built-in aerosol fire suppression system, Chess Plus provides an unrivaled level of security. The inclusion of AI-driven algorithms for risk prediction and state-of-the-art cooling systems spotlight its superiority, setting new standards for energy storage in diverse industrial scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)