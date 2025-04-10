Indian Grandmasters Gear Up for Norway Chess Clash Against Carlsen

Indian grandmasters D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi are focused on competing against Magnus Carlsen in the upcoming Norway Chess tournament, legendary player Viswanathan Anand states. Carlsen, too, is eager for these matchups, with the event promising an exciting clash among seasoned competitors.

Scheduled to take place in Stavanger City from May 26 to June 6, the event features four Indian players: Gukesh, Erigaisi, R Vaishali, and Koneru Humpy. Anand emphasizes that the participation of these players marks a significant milestone in the growth of chess within India.

Anand also addressed the tournament's innovative elements like the confession booth and armageddon tie-breakers, expressing caution over potential innovation overload. While views on the use of confession booths vary, Anand supports armageddon as it provides an engaging conclusion to drawn games, though its scoring impact is still being refined.

(With inputs from agencies.)