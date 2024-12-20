Ajeetesh Sandhu Advances in Asian Tour Quest

Ajeetesh Sandhu of India stands out in the competitive landscape of the Asian Tour Qualifying School, as the sole Indian golfing through past the critical fourth-round cut at 4-under.

In a consistent display, Sandhu, who recently celebrated victory on his home tour, held a 12-under par overall after rounds of 63-70-68-71, positioning himself tied-ninth. His performance reflects a strong start, having been a joint leader on the first day.

The final round will determine the top 35 golfers, awarding them the prestigious 2025 Tour card. Notable golfers who could not make it include fellow Indians Karandeep Kochhar and Arjun Sharma, among others.

