Ajeetesh Sandhu Advances in Asian Tour Quest

Ajeetesh Sandhu from India remains the only Indian golfer advancing past the fourth round cut at the Asian Tour Qualifying School. Sandhu, tied-ninth, recorded a consistent 12-under across rounds, aiming for a top-35 finish for the coveted 2025 Tour card. Others, including Karandeep Kochhar, missed the cut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Huahin | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:54 IST
Ajeetesh Sandhu of India stands out in the competitive landscape of the Asian Tour Qualifying School, as the sole Indian golfing through past the critical fourth-round cut at 4-under.

In a consistent display, Sandhu, who recently celebrated victory on his home tour, held a 12-under par overall after rounds of 63-70-68-71, positioning himself tied-ninth. His performance reflects a strong start, having been a joint leader on the first day.

The final round will determine the top 35 golfers, awarding them the prestigious 2025 Tour card. Notable golfers who could not make it include fellow Indians Karandeep Kochhar and Arjun Sharma, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

