LIV Golf Hits India: DeChambeau Leads the Charge

Bryson DeChambeau will participate in the International Series India as LIV Golf heads to the Indian subcontinent for the first time. The tournament at DLF Golf & Country Club is part of 10 elevated events on the 2025 Asian Tour, offering a gateway to the LIV Golf League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:40 IST
In a groundbreaking move, LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau is set to compete at the International Series India, marking a pivotal moment as a defending major champion graces the Indian subcontinent for the first time. The event is scheduled from January 30 to February 2 at the prestigious DLF Golf & Country Club.

DeChambeau, the dynamic US Open winner known for his unorthodox playing style, joins forces with Indian counterpart Anirban Lahiri. This tournament marks the Asian tour's first of 10 elevated events, offering a USD 2 million prize pool and featuring top-tier golf talents from around the globe.

The competition serves as an entry point into the LIV Golf League, with broader market destinations such as Macau, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia included. The series and its International Series Rankings provide participants numerous opportunities to secure coveted spots in the league.

