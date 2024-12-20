Australia's Bold Call: Rising Star Konstas Replaces McSweeney for Crucial Tests

Australia's chairman of selectors, George Bailey, announced the decision to replace opener Nathan McSweeney for the final two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After deliberating, Bailey concluded that McSweeney's performance was below expectations, prompting the inclusion of young talent Sam Konstas to the team.

McSweeney, who debuted with a disappointing run of scores, was dismissed by India's Jasprit Bumrah four times out of six innings. Bailey acknowledged the difficulty of the decision but emphasized the need for a fresh approach in the lineup.

Nathan McSweeney was disheartened but understood the hard call. Bailey remains optimistic about McSweeney's future in Test cricket, while the veteran selector Merv Hughes advised against drastic changes, advocating for calm despite challenges faced by Australia's top order.

(With inputs from agencies.)