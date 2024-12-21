Left Menu

An Enduring Legacy: Prithi's Tribute to Ashwin

Prithi Narayanan, wife of Ravichandran Ashwin, shares an emotional tribute following Ashwin's unexpected retirement from international cricket. Reflecting on his illustrious career, she highlights his dedication and excellence on the field, offering support for his transition into life beyond the game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-12-2024 11:34 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 11:34 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin
  • Country:
  • India

In an emotional tribute, Prithi Narayanan, the wife of India's former ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, penned a heartfelt message on Instagram following his unexpected retirement from international cricket. She encouraged her husband to embrace life beyond cricket and set aside the burdens of his career.

Ashwin announced his retirement after the drawn third Test in Brisbane, concluding an exceptional career with a total of 537 Test wickets and 3,503 runs, alongside significant contributions in ODIs and T20Is. Prithi's tribute details their journey together, highlighting his relentless pursuit of excellence and the shared experiences over the past years.

Prithi, acknowledging the highs and lows of Ashwin's career, expressed optimism for their future together. She reflected on the dedication and hard work that marked Ashwin's career, urging him to savor family moments and explore new ventures as he moves beyond the cricketing realm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

