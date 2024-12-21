Young Skating Prodigy Jessy Raj Mathrapu Earns Top National Honor

In a significant nod to young talent, Jessy Raj Mathrapu from Andhra Pradesh has been recognized with the prestigious Prime Minister's National Child Award 2025 for her stellar contributions to the world of sports.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu lauded Mathrapu's achievements and expressed pride in her accomplishments, noting that she will receive the award from President Droupadi Murmu.

Having embarked on her skating journey at the tender age of nine, Mathrapu recently clinched a silver medal in Solo Dance at the 62nd National Roller Skating Championships, serving as an inspiration to aspiring athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)