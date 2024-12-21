Left Menu

Young Skating Prodigy Jessy Raj Mathrapu Earns Top National Honor

Jessy Raj Mathrapu, a talented skater from Andhra Pradesh, has been awarded the Prime Minister's National Child Award 2025 for her exceptional achievements in sports. Starting her skating journey at the age of nine, Mathrapu recently secured a silver medal at the National Roller Skating Championships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 21-12-2024 11:58 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 11:58 IST
Young Skating Prodigy Jessy Raj Mathrapu Earns Top National Honor
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant nod to young talent, Jessy Raj Mathrapu from Andhra Pradesh has been recognized with the prestigious Prime Minister's National Child Award 2025 for her stellar contributions to the world of sports.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu lauded Mathrapu's achievements and expressed pride in her accomplishments, noting that she will receive the award from President Droupadi Murmu.

Having embarked on her skating journey at the tender age of nine, Mathrapu recently clinched a silver medal in Solo Dance at the 62nd National Roller Skating Championships, serving as an inspiration to aspiring athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024