Young Skating Prodigy Jessy Raj Mathrapu Earns Top National Honor
Jessy Raj Mathrapu, a talented skater from Andhra Pradesh, has been awarded the Prime Minister's National Child Award 2025 for her exceptional achievements in sports. Starting her skating journey at the age of nine, Mathrapu recently secured a silver medal at the National Roller Skating Championships.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 21-12-2024 11:58 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 11:58 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant nod to young talent, Jessy Raj Mathrapu from Andhra Pradesh has been recognized with the prestigious Prime Minister's National Child Award 2025 for her stellar contributions to the world of sports.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu lauded Mathrapu's achievements and expressed pride in her accomplishments, noting that she will receive the award from President Droupadi Murmu.
Having embarked on her skating journey at the tender age of nine, Mathrapu recently clinched a silver medal in Solo Dance at the 62nd National Roller Skating Championships, serving as an inspiration to aspiring athletes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh aims to become 'Knowledge Hub', says CM Chandrababu Naidu
Andhra Pradesh aims to become 'Knowledge hub', says CM Chandrababu Naidu
Andhra Pradesh aims to become 'Knowledge hub', says CM Chandrababu Naidu
President Droupadi Murmu lays foundation for three new railway lines in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.
Cyber crimes, climate change new threats to human rights: President Droupadi Murmu at Human Rights Day event.