Indian Hockey's Golden Wave: Success Amidst Change

In a year that promised change and triumph, Indian hockey captured global attention by clinching back-to-back Olympic medals, breaking a 50-year drought. The revival of the Hockey India League added to the excitement, reinforcing its role as a crucial talent feeder for the national team.

Under the skilled leadership of Harmanpreet Singh, the men's team secured a remarkable third-place win at the Paris Olympics, affirming their past victory in Tokyo as more than mere chance. PR Sreejesh, a vital player, retired on a high note and has now taken up mentoring junior teams.

This year also witnessed the emotional retirements of stalwarts like Rani Rampal and highlighted the formidable achievements of players such as Deepika among women, and Harmanpreet and Sreejesh among men. The future of Indian hockey shines bright with its recent Asian Champions Trophy triumphs.

(With inputs from agencies.)