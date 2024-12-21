Manipur and Odisha Set for Epic Showdown in Women's Football Championship Final
Manipur and Odisha are set to clash in the 29th Senior Women's National Football Championship final after defeating Bengal and Haryana, respectively. Manipur overcame Bengal with three second-half goals, while Odisha secured their spot with two goals against Haryana. The final will echo their 2018-19 meeting.
In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Manipur and Odisha have both advanced to the final of the 29th Senior Women's National Football Championship. The highly anticipated match will see these powerhouse teams fight for the Rajmata Jijabai Trophy on Monday.
Manipur, boasting a record 22 championship titles, took Bengal by storm in the semi-finals. Dangmei Grace, Naorem Priyangka Devi, and Hemam Shikly Devi powered their team to a 3-0 victory with impressive second-half strikes.
Odisha, on the other hand, showed their prowess with a 2-0 win over last year's runners-up Haryana, thanks to goals from Pyari Xaxa. The final is a repeat of the teams' 2018-19 clash, promising an intense showdown.
