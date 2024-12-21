Shocks and Triumphs: Highlights from the 86th Senior Nationals Badminton Tournament
The 86th Senior Nationals Badminton tournament witnessed former champions Mithun Manjunath and Sourabh Varma advancing with ease, while several upsets highlighted emerging talent. Defending champions Chirag Sen and Anmol Kharb delivered solid performances, as unexpected victories in both singles and doubles put the spotlight on India's rising badminton stars.
The 86th Senior Nationals Badminton tournament saw former champions Mithun Manjunath and Sourabh Varma leveraging their experience to effortlessly advance past younger opponents on Saturday.
Defending champions Chirag Sen and Anmol Kharb also had comfortable victories, dominating in their respective matches.
The tournament's unpredictable nature was highlighted by significant upsets, showcasing burgeoning Indian badminton talent, as unlikely victors emerged in both men's and women's singles and doubles categories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
