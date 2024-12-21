Shocks and Triumphs: Highlights from the 86th Senior Nationals Badminton Tournament

The 86th Senior Nationals Badminton tournament saw former champions Mithun Manjunath and Sourabh Varma leveraging their experience to effortlessly advance past younger opponents on Saturday.

Defending champions Chirag Sen and Anmol Kharb also had comfortable victories, dominating in their respective matches.

The tournament's unpredictable nature was highlighted by significant upsets, showcasing burgeoning Indian badminton talent, as unlikely victors emerged in both men's and women's singles and doubles categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)