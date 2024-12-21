Left Menu

Young Minds Battle: National Under 9 Chess Championship

The 37th National Under 9 Open & Girls Chess Championship will occur from December 27 to January 2 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi. Organized by the Maharashtra Chess Association with FIDE and AICF, the event will feature India's young chess talents competing for a prize fund of Rs. 5,00,000.

The 37th National Under 9 Open & Girls Chess Championship is poised to captivate audiences from December 27 to January 2 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi. This prominent event, orchestrated by the Maharashtra Chess Association under the auspices of FIDE and the All India Chess Federation (AICF), promises to be a platform for young chess talents from all over India.

With a total prize fund of Rs. 5,00,000—equally divided between the Open and Girls categories—the championship not only serves as a competitive arena but also as an impetus for these young prodigies to aim for greatness.

Participants are expected to display exceptional skill, making it an eagerly anticipated event in the chess calendar, highlighting both emerging talents and the sport's growing popularity among youth.

