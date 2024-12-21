Left Menu

Mallorca Soars to Fifth with Larin's Decisive Penalty

Mallorca's victory over Getafe, thanks to Cyle Larin's penalty goal, propelled them to fifth in the Spanish league. The Canadian forward scored for the third time in two games, ensuring Mallorca's back-to-back wins. This win puts Mallorca just eight points behind league leader Barcelona.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 21-12-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 22:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

Mallorca advanced to fifth place in the Spanish league with a narrow 1-0 victory against Getafe on Saturday. Cyle Larin's penalty in the 53rd minute proved crucial for the visiting team at the Estadio Coliseum.

Larin, a standout Canadian international, capitalized on a foul committed by Juan Berrocal in the penalty area. He confidently struck the ball low and to the left, slipping it past Getafe's goalkeeper David Soria.

This marks a significant triumph for Mallorca, who have now secured back-to-back wins following their 2-1 triumph over Girona last week. With this success, the team is now eight points shy of league leader Barcelona.

(With inputs from agencies.)

