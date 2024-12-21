Mallorca Soars to Fifth with Larin's Decisive Penalty

Mallorca advanced to fifth place in the Spanish league with a narrow 1-0 victory against Getafe on Saturday. Cyle Larin's penalty in the 53rd minute proved crucial for the visiting team at the Estadio Coliseum.

Larin, a standout Canadian international, capitalized on a foul committed by Juan Berrocal in the penalty area. He confidently struck the ball low and to the left, slipping it past Getafe's goalkeeper David Soria.

This marks a significant triumph for Mallorca, who have now secured back-to-back wins following their 2-1 triumph over Girona last week. With this success, the team is now eight points shy of league leader Barcelona.

