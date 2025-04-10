Left Menu

Barcelona's Thrilling Triumph: Raphinha and Lewandowski Lead the Charge

Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski inspired Barcelona to a 4-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarterfinals, with Lewandowski scoring twice. Lamine Yamal also contributed to Barcelona's commanding performance, putting them in a favorable position for the semifinals. The return leg will take place in Dortmund.

  • Country:
  • Spain

In a commanding display of skill, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski led Barcelona to a resounding 4-0 victory against Borussia Dortmund during the Champions League quarterfinals' first leg. Lewandowski, showcasing his prolific scoring ability, netted twice, alongside Raphinha, who delivered a goal and two assists.

Barcelona's decisive performance positions them strongly for their first semifinal appearance since 2019, yet coach Hansi Flick maintains a cautious optimism. 'Winning by this margin is crucial,' Flick commented, underscoring the unpredictability of football as they prepare for the return leg.

The match will continue next Tuesday in Dortmund, where Barcelona will aim to duplicate their success. Meanwhile, Yamal's goal complemented Lewandowski's and Raphinha's efforts, solidifying the team's formidable offensive front.

(With inputs from agencies.)

