Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Teenage darts phenomenon Luke 'The Nuke' Littler shattered a tournament record with a 140.91 set average, clinching a second-round victory in the PDC World Championship against fellow Englishman Ryan Meikle. This follow-up to his near triumph in January against Luke Humphries highlights Littler's exceptional form in this year's tournament.

Littler, considered the favorite, showcased his remarkable skill by firing four maximum 180s and winning three consecutive legs with darts scores of 11, 10, and 11, leading to a record-setting performance. His impressive overall average of 100.85 further solidified his standing in the competition.

Despite his triumph, Littler described the match as the toughest he'd ever faced. Performing in front of a boisterous crowd of 3,000 at Alexandra Palace, he admitted, "It is the worst game I have played. I have never felt anything like that tonight."

(With inputs from agencies.)