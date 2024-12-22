Left Menu

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Teenage darts sensation Luke 'The Nuke' Littler impressively set a tournament record with a 140.91 set average during his victory against Ryan Meikle in the PDC World Championship. Littler, known for his remarkable performance, achieved this feat with four maximum 180s and a set average of 100.85.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2024 05:50 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 05:50 IST
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Teenage darts phenomenon Luke 'The Nuke' Littler shattered a tournament record with a 140.91 set average, clinching a second-round victory in the PDC World Championship against fellow Englishman Ryan Meikle. This follow-up to his near triumph in January against Luke Humphries highlights Littler's exceptional form in this year's tournament.

Littler, considered the favorite, showcased his remarkable skill by firing four maximum 180s and winning three consecutive legs with darts scores of 11, 10, and 11, leading to a record-setting performance. His impressive overall average of 100.85 further solidified his standing in the competition.

Despite his triumph, Littler described the match as the toughest he'd ever faced. Performing in front of a boisterous crowd of 3,000 at Alexandra Palace, he admitted, "It is the worst game I have played. I have never felt anything like that tonight."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024