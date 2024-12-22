Usyk's Triumph: A Symbol of Ukrainian Resilience

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed elation over Oleksandr Usyk's victory against Tyson Fury, which preserved Usyk's WBA, WBO, and WBC heavyweight titles in Riyadh. This triumph underlined the indomitable spirit of Ukraine, as their boxer defeated the British champion by unanimous decision.

Through his statement on platform X, Zelenskiy highlighted the importance of Usyk's win, equating it to Ukraine's own fight against Russia since the 2022 invasion. He emphasized that like Usyk, Ukrainians will not relinquish what is theirs, regardless of the challenge.

Former champion Wladimir Klitschko, who joined military reserves in support of Ukraine, witnessed Usyk's success and hailed him as a symbol of national perseverance. This victory brings pride and hope to Ukraine as they endure challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)