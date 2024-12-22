Left Menu

Pankaj Advani: The Undisputed King of the Green Baize

Pankaj Advani continues his legendary reign in cue sports, securing his 28th IBSF World Billiards Championship. Over the past year, rising stars and seasoned players have joined the fray, with notable successes achieved by names like Kamal Chawla, Dhruv Sitwala, and Anupama Ramachandran. Advani remains a global icon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2024 10:44 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 10:44 IST
Pankaj Advani: The Undisputed King of the Green Baize
  • Country:
  • India

Pankaj Advani remains the undisputed king of cue sports, with his winning streak setting the standard globally. Advani clinched his 28th IBSF World Billiards Championship title, showcasing his relentless domination in the world of billiards. Meanwhile, others like Kamal Chawla and Dhruv Sitwala are adding to the nation's medal tally.

The last year has seen a blend of veteran and new talents thrust into the spotlight. Rising stars Kreishh Gurbaxani and Ishpreet Chadha are preparing to join the world pro circuit next year. Despite some setbacks, Advani's supremacy was evident as he claimed multiple titles in prestigious competitions worldwide.

India's cue sports success extended beyond Advani, with Kamal Chawla leading a medal haul at the IBSF World 6-Red Snooker Championship in Mongolia. Anupama Ramachandran and L Shruthi won international titles, highlighting a promising future for Indian women in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024