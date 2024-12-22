Pankaj Advani: The Undisputed King of the Green Baize

Pankaj Advani remains the undisputed king of cue sports, with his winning streak setting the standard globally. Advani clinched his 28th IBSF World Billiards Championship title, showcasing his relentless domination in the world of billiards. Meanwhile, others like Kamal Chawla and Dhruv Sitwala are adding to the nation's medal tally.

The last year has seen a blend of veteran and new talents thrust into the spotlight. Rising stars Kreishh Gurbaxani and Ishpreet Chadha are preparing to join the world pro circuit next year. Despite some setbacks, Advani's supremacy was evident as he claimed multiple titles in prestigious competitions worldwide.

India's cue sports success extended beyond Advani, with Kamal Chawla leading a medal haul at the IBSF World 6-Red Snooker Championship in Mongolia. Anupama Ramachandran and L Shruthi won international titles, highlighting a promising future for Indian women in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)