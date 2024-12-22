India Triumphs in Inaugural Women's T20 U19 Asia Cup
India clinched victory in the first-ever Women's T20 U19 Asia Cup by defeating Bangladesh by 41 runs. G Trisha's half-century and the effective bowling by Ayushi Shukla, Sonam Yadav, and Parunika Sisodia were pivotal in securing the win.
India emerged victorious in the inaugural Women's T20 U19 Asia Cup, securing a 41-run win against Bangladesh on Sunday. Opening batter G Trisha played a significant role by scoring a resilient 52 runs off 47 balls, laying the foundation for India's total of 117 for seven.
Despite the challenging conditions of a spongy pitch, the Indian spinners dominated, with Ayushi Shukla, Sonam Yadav, and Parunika Sisodia dismantling the Bangladeshi lineup, limiting them to 76 runs in 18.3 overs.
The most substantial partnership was a 41-run stand between Trisha and skipper Nikki Prasad. Bangladesh stumbled dramatically as Ayushi, Sonam, and Parunika claimed crucial wickets, turning the game in favor of India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
