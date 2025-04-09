Left Menu

Jitesh Sharma's T20 Renaissance: The Dinesh Karthik Influence

Jitesh Sharma credits Dinesh Karthik, RCB mentor, for his resurgence as a T20 batsman. Overcoming a mediocre IPL 2024 with Punjab Kings, Jitesh has improved performance at RCB, with a 185 strike rate. Karthik's guidance helped him mentally focus and refine batting skills for impactful play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:26 IST
Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma attributes his T20 batting resurgence to Dinesh Karthik, mentor at Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Despite a lukewarm IPL 2024 with Punjab Kings, Jitesh has shown improvement at RCB, scoring 85 runs in four matches with a strike rate of 185.

Speaking on the eve of the match against Delhi Capitals, Jitesh highlighted Karthik's pivotal role in his development, giving him confidence and teaching him to play around the circle. With Karthik's backing, Jitesh aims to become a versatile '360-degree' player.

Jitesh acknowledged Karthik's insights into his batting flaws and returned to form with impactful innings against Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. He expressed optimism about RCB's chances against Delhi Capitals, attributing their success to strategic, rather than aggressive, gameplay.

