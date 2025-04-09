Jitesh Sharma's T20 Renaissance: The Dinesh Karthik Influence

Jitesh Sharma attributes his T20 batting resurgence to Dinesh Karthik, mentor at Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Despite a lukewarm IPL 2024 with Punjab Kings, Jitesh has shown improvement at RCB, scoring 85 runs in four matches with a strike rate of 185.

Speaking on the eve of the match against Delhi Capitals, Jitesh highlighted Karthik's pivotal role in his development, giving him confidence and teaching him to play around the circle. With Karthik's backing, Jitesh aims to become a versatile '360-degree' player.

Jitesh acknowledged Karthik's insights into his batting flaws and returned to form with impactful innings against Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. He expressed optimism about RCB's chances against Delhi Capitals, attributing their success to strategic, rather than aggressive, gameplay.

(With inputs from agencies.)