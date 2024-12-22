Left Menu

John Parry's Triumphant Return: A 14-Year Journey to Victory

English golfer John Parry clinched the Mauritius Open title in a dramatic comeback, overcoming a five-stroke deficit with an 8-under 64. His victory marks his second European Tour title, coming 14 years after his first win at the Vivendi Cup in 2010.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Grandbaie | Updated: 22-12-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 18:46 IST
In a stunning comeback, English golfer John Parry claimed victory at the Mauritius Open, marking his second title on the European Tour. Parry, who was five strokes behind at the final round, delivered an impressive performance.

With seven birdies and an eagle, Parry secured an 8-under 64, establishing a competitive 14-under 274. This remarkable feat set him ahead of third-round co-leader Dylan Naidoo and Christo Lamprecht, both of South Africa, who tied for second place.

Jovan Rebula, also from South Africa, claimed fourth with an 11-under 70. Parry's latest win adds to his previous victory in 2010 at the Vivendi Cup, alongside three recent wins on the European Challenge Tour this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

