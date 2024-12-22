Kerala Blasters' Spectacular Second Half Smashes Mohammedan SC
Kerala Blasters FC delivered a dominant second-half display to defeat Mohammedan SC 3-0 in the Indian Super League. Key goals from Noah Sadaoui and Alexandre Coeff, along with an own goal by Bhaskar Roy, sealed the victory. This win marked a league double over Mohammedan SC for Kerala Blasters.
Kerala Blasters FC showcased a stellar second-half performance that led to a resounding 3-0 victory over Mohammedan SC in the Indian Super League on Sunday.
The first half remained largely uneventful as both teams maintained strong defenses. However, the dynamics shifted post-interval, with Noah Sadaoui and Alexandre Coeff registering goals. An own goal by Mohammedan's Bhaskar Roy further strengthened Kerala's lead.
This triumph enabled Kerala to complete a league double over Mohammedan SC, highlighting their tactical prowess and consistency in the competition.
