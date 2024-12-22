Kerala Blasters' Spectacular Second Half Smashes Mohammedan SC

Kerala Blasters FC showcased a stellar second-half performance that led to a resounding 3-0 victory over Mohammedan SC in the Indian Super League on Sunday.

The first half remained largely uneventful as both teams maintained strong defenses. However, the dynamics shifted post-interval, with Noah Sadaoui and Alexandre Coeff registering goals. An own goal by Mohammedan's Bhaskar Roy further strengthened Kerala's lead.

This triumph enabled Kerala to complete a league double over Mohammedan SC, highlighting their tactical prowess and consistency in the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)