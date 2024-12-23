Rising Star Sam Konstas Prepares for Boxing Day Test Debut

At just 19, Australian cricketer Sam Konstas is gearing up to confront one of cricket's fiercest bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah, during the upcoming Boxing Day Test against India.

The five-match series currently stands at 1-1, intensifying the anticipation of his debut. Konstas, with a twinkle of ambition in his eye, declined to disclose his strategy for Bumrah, emphasizing his intent to push back against the bowlers.

This anticipated match marks not only a personal milestone for Konstas but also a proud moment for his family, reflecting their Greek roots within Australia's diverse sporting community. Echoing the bold approach of Shane Watson, Konstas is eager to shine in front of his supporters at the prestigious match.

