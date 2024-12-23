Left Menu

Rising Star Sam Konstas Prepares for Boxing Day Test Debut

At 19, Australian cricketer Sam Konstas is set to face Jasprit Bumrah in the Boxing Day Test against India. With a promising record and influenced by Shane Watson, Konstas aims to take on world-class bowlers. His debut is a significant moment for his family, celebrating his Greek heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 23-12-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 10:14 IST
Rising Star Sam Konstas Prepares for Boxing Day Test Debut
Sam Konstas
  • Country:
  • Australia

At just 19, Australian cricketer Sam Konstas is gearing up to confront one of cricket's fiercest bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah, during the upcoming Boxing Day Test against India.

The five-match series currently stands at 1-1, intensifying the anticipation of his debut. Konstas, with a twinkle of ambition in his eye, declined to disclose his strategy for Bumrah, emphasizing his intent to push back against the bowlers.

This anticipated match marks not only a personal milestone for Konstas but also a proud moment for his family, reflecting their Greek roots within Australia's diverse sporting community. Echoing the bold approach of Shane Watson, Konstas is eager to shine in front of his supporters at the prestigious match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024