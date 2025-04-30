Left Menu

Historic Procession: Ayodhya's First Priest Steps Out in 300 Years

Mahant Prem Das became the first head priest of Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi in over 300 years to leave the temple premises. In a historic procession, he visited the Ram Temple on Akshaya Tritiya, marking a significant departure from long-standing tradition. This event was seen as a powerful expression of religious unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:40 IST
Historic Procession: Ayodhya's First Priest Steps Out in 300 Years
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic and unprecedented event, Mahant Prem Das, the head priest of Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi, stepped outside the sacred temple premises for the first time in over 300 years. The event marked a significant break from tradition as he led a grand procession to the newly consecrated Ram Temple during the Akshaya Tritiya festival.

Thousands, including Naga Sadhus and devotees, joined the 'Shahi Juloos' (royal procession) that featured a vibrant assembly of elephants, horses, camels, and local musical performances. The procession began after a ceremonious ritual bath at the Saryu River, capturing the essence of unity and devotion as it proceeded towards the Ram Temple.

This remarkable event was not just a deviation from tradition; it was a decision unanimously supported by the Panch of the Nirvani Akhara, illustrating the profound spiritual consensus behind it. The procession was seen as an expression of religious unity and reverence, carrying the Akhara's 'Nishaan' with symbolic significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025