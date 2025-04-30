Historic Procession: Ayodhya's First Priest Steps Out in 300 Years
Mahant Prem Das became the first head priest of Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi in over 300 years to leave the temple premises. In a historic procession, he visited the Ram Temple on Akshaya Tritiya, marking a significant departure from long-standing tradition. This event was seen as a powerful expression of religious unity.
In a historic and unprecedented event, Mahant Prem Das, the head priest of Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi, stepped outside the sacred temple premises for the first time in over 300 years. The event marked a significant break from tradition as he led a grand procession to the newly consecrated Ram Temple during the Akshaya Tritiya festival.
Thousands, including Naga Sadhus and devotees, joined the 'Shahi Juloos' (royal procession) that featured a vibrant assembly of elephants, horses, camels, and local musical performances. The procession began after a ceremonious ritual bath at the Saryu River, capturing the essence of unity and devotion as it proceeded towards the Ram Temple.
This remarkable event was not just a deviation from tradition; it was a decision unanimously supported by the Panch of the Nirvani Akhara, illustrating the profound spiritual consensus behind it. The procession was seen as an expression of religious unity and reverence, carrying the Akhara's 'Nishaan' with symbolic significance.
