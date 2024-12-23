Left Menu

Pitch Strategy Set for India-Australia Boxing Day Test at MCG

The Melbourne Cricket Ground curator Matt Page reveals plans for the Boxing Day Test pitch against India, maintaining a balanced surface with six millimetres of grass. As the Border-Gavaskar series stands 1-1, both teams aim for a lead in the penultimate match, touting excitement for bowlers and batters alike.

MCG head curator Matt Page. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

The upcoming Boxing Day Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) promises a balanced pitch, as curator Matt Page suggests using six millimetres of grass. The series is currently tied 1-1, and both teams are eager to gain an advantage before the final Test in Sydney.

In a pre-match conference, Page stated their satisfaction with previous years' pitches and affirmed their commitment to present a challenging contest. The pitch has evolved over the past seven years, with a shift towards leaving more grass, thus integrating more elements for both bowlers and batters.

While the MCG won't mimic the speed of Perth or Brisbane, Page emphasized their aim to deliver diverse playing surfaces across Australia. Fast bowlers relish playing at Melbourne, which excites fans with its unique pace and bounce, a hallmark diversity of Australian cricket pitches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

