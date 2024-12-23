Left Menu

MCG Curator Promises Thrilling Contest in Boxing Day Test

Ahead of the fourth Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Melbourne's groundsman Matt Page prepares a balanced pitch with six millimeters of grass to favor both bowlers and batters. The cricket series is tied, and both teams aim for a decisive lead in the Boxing Day Test at MCG.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 12:52 IST
MCG Curator Promises Thrilling Contest in Boxing Day Test
MCG head curator Matt Page. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Melbourne Cricket Ground's head curator, Matt Page, has announced that the pitch for the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will feature six millimeters of grass. This decision is intended to create an even playing field for both bowlers and batsmen as India and Australia prepare to meet on Boxing Day.

Page highlighted the satisfaction with previous pitch preparations, indicating no significant changes would occur this year. "We've had three fantastic tests on great pitches so far, and we're aiming to replicate those conditions," Page stated confidently at a pre-match press conference.

Discussing the characteristics of Australian pitches, Page praised the variety found across the country. "Each Australian pitch offers something unique, from Perth's pace to Adelaide's swinging pink ball at night," he remarked, while noting MCG's challenge is to offer pace and bounce without replicating Perth's speed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024