MCG Curator Promises Thrilling Contest in Boxing Day Test

The Melbourne Cricket Ground's head curator, Matt Page, has announced that the pitch for the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will feature six millimeters of grass. This decision is intended to create an even playing field for both bowlers and batsmen as India and Australia prepare to meet on Boxing Day.

Page highlighted the satisfaction with previous pitch preparations, indicating no significant changes would occur this year. "We've had three fantastic tests on great pitches so far, and we're aiming to replicate those conditions," Page stated confidently at a pre-match press conference.

Discussing the characteristics of Australian pitches, Page praised the variety found across the country. "Each Australian pitch offers something unique, from Perth's pace to Adelaide's swinging pink ball at night," he remarked, while noting MCG's challenge is to offer pace and bounce without replicating Perth's speed.

(With inputs from agencies.)