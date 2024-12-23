Rupinder Pal Singh Joins Bengal Tigers: Boosts HIL Prospects

In a strategic move, the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers have reinforced their squad by acquiring veteran drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh in this year's Hockey India League auction for Rs 12.5 lakhs, according to a Hockey India release.

The 34-year-old player, renowned for his impressive scoring prowess, boasts a commendable 234 goals in 223 appearances, adding significant experience to the team. Singh, who played a vital role in India's historic bronze medal win against Germany at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, has expressed his excitement about returning to the Indian league, citing the opportunity to reunite with familiar teammates and engage with rising stars.

Singh joins a formidable attack that includes dynamic players like Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, and Belgian forward Florent van Aubel. Alongside fellow drag-flicker Jugraj Singh, Rupinder strengthens the team's defensive capabilities, poised to make an impact in the highly competitive league. The tournament promises intense competition, showcasing top talents like Harmanpreet Singh and Gurinder Singh, as Rupinder aims to leverage his experience to elevate the team's performance.

