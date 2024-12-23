Left Menu

Max Purcell Suspended: Grand Slam Champion Faces Provisional Ban

Max Purcell, Australia's Grand Slam doubles champion, has accepted a voluntary provisional suspension under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme due to a breach of rules related to using a 'prohibited method.' The breach involved an IV infusion exceeding the allowed limit. Purcell is committed to transparency and hopes to return soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 15:55 IST
Max Purcell, a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion from Australia, is facing a voluntary provisional suspension following a breach of the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) reported that Purcell admitted to using a 'prohibited method' and opted for the suspension effective from December 12.

On Instagram, Purcell explained he unknowingly exceeded the World Anti-Doping Agency's allowed limit for an IV vitamin infusion. Despite informing the clinic of his professional athlete status, the IV surpassed the 100ml limit. Purcell, emphasizing his commitment to compliance, shared this setback has been tough.

Tennis Australia confirmed the breach involved a method, not a substance. While the investigation is ongoing, Purcell, who triumphed at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, is barred from participating in any sports events under official sanction. This comes amid similar cases, emphasizing the need for integrity in tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

