Revolutionizing the Onion Market: National Onion Bhavan Initiative Launched

Onion farmers in Maharashtra's Nashik district are backing the 'National Onion Bhavan' project aimed at giving cultivators more control over the onion value chain. The initiative proposes a facility that will improve pricing mechanisms and reduce reliance on intermediaries. This could boost profitability and competitiveness in the onion sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 22-12-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 14:53 IST
In a groundbreaking move, onion farmers from Jaigaon village in Maharashtra's Nashik district have endorsed the establishment of the 'National Onion Bhavan'. This pioneering initiative is designed to strengthen farmers' control over the onion value chain.

At a recent meeting in Jaigaon, Sinnar taluka, participants were briefed about the project's scale and objectives. The initial phase involves constructing the Bhavan on a two-acre plot at a cost of Rs 5 crore. Described by founder Bharat Dighole, the project aims to empower farmers by overseeing every aspect of the onion ecosystem, including seed production, cultivation, storage, marketing, and exports.

Dighole highlighted that under current market conditions, farmers are often forced to sell onions at low prices for most of the year, leading to financial strain. The National Onion Bhavan aims to establish a stable, transparent pricing mechanism benefitting farmers. Set to serve as a hub for research, storage, market analysis, and farmer training, the project is expected to cut reliance on intermediaries, thus increasing profitability and augmenting the global competitiveness of Indian onions. Local farmers have pledged their support for the venture.

