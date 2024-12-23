Cricket's Nearly Men: Abbott and Webster's Test Dreams

Sean Abbott and Beau Webster, both seasoned cricketers, find themselves in a perpetual cycle, participating in domestic matches while hoping for a call-up to Australia's esteemed Test team. Despite their proven track records, they are repeatedly overlooked in favor of more established players.

Abbott, with 56 international games, still awaits his Test debut. He acknowledges his position as a backup and finds motivation in his teammates, accepting the challenge of being in the mix but not the primary choice. His humor and optimism reflect his gratitude for being part of the national setup.

Webster, a stalwart in domestic cricket, knows he is capable but is conscious of his role as a standby. His consistent performances with both bat and ball showcase his capability, but the finely tuned team composition often leaves him just short of selection. Both players hold onto the slim hope of eventually claiming their place in the Test eleven.

(With inputs from agencies.)