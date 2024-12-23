Left Menu

England Announces Squad for Women's Ashes 2025

The England Cricket Board revealed their squad for the Women's Ashes series against Australia, featuring stars like Heather Knight and Ryana MacDonald-Gay. The series will commence with ODIs in January 2025, followed by T20Is and a Test match, highlighting new talents like Freya Kemp and Linsey Smith.

Team England Women. (Picture: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

The England Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday unveiled its lineup for the eagerly awaited Women's Ashes series against Australia. Highlighted by the inclusion of all-format captain Heather Knight, the squad draws attention to crucial players like Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, and emerging talent Maia Bouchier.

Ryana MacDonald-Gay is set to lead the Test squad, lauded for her resilience after a commendable debut against South Africa. England Women's head coach Jon Lewis remarked on MacDonald-Gay's fortitude, emphasizing her logical approach and unflappable demeanor on the field.

New faces Freya Kemp and Linsey Smith have been selected for their debut in the T20I squad, while wicketkeeper-batter Bess Heath returns from injury to participate in both Test and T20I formats. The series kicks off with an ODI on January 11, 2025, in Sydney, leading to an exciting run of matches across various venues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

