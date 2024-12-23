South Africa Edges Closer to World Test Championship Final
South Africa is on the brink of qualifying for next June's World Test Championship final at Lord's, but must secure at least one win against Pakistan in the upcoming tests. The team leads the WTC standings after a winning streak, while Pakistan arrives without their coach but boosted by recent successes.
South Africa is nearing a coveted spot in next June's World Test Championship final at Lord's, needing at least one victory in their upcoming two-test series against Pakistan beginning with the Boxing Day match in Pretoria.
Their impressive five-match winning streak over the last five months against the West Indies, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka has propelled them to the top of the WTC standings, enhancing their chances for the final in London against either Australia, India, or Sri Lanka.
Pakistan, who have yet to win a test series in South Africa, arrived sans coach Jason Gillespie, but with encouragement from recent successes including a home series win over England and a dominant ODI series over South Africa. With Shan Masood leading their squad, they confront a South African side bolstered by its fast-bowling duo and hopeful for the return of injured players.
