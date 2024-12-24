Left Menu

Ben Stokes Sidelines: England's Cricket Star Faces Major Setback

England's cricket captain Ben Stokes will miss at least three months due to a torn hamstring. He sustained the injury during a test match against New Zealand, and will undergo surgery next month. Stokes has been excluded from the squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

England's captain and all-round cricket player, Ben Stokes, has been dealt a serious blow as he faces a three-month absence from the field due to a torn left hamstring.

The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed in a statement on Monday that Stokes is set to undergo surgery for the injury next month. The incident occurred last week during England's test match against New Zealand in Hamilton, which ended in a loss for the team.

Stokes, aged 33, has been left out of the England squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy to be held in February and March in Pakistan. His hamstring issues have previously led to him missing matches during the home summer series against Sri Lanka and the first test in Pakistan last October.

(With inputs from agencies.)

