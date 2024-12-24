Mitchell Marsh Fully Fit for Melbourne Test, Set to Boost Australia's Bowling Attack
Australia's coach confirms Mitchell Marsh is fully fit for the Melbourne Test against India. Marsh, who previously faced bowling restrictions, is set to play a significant bowling role. The series, tied at 1-1, sees changes in both squads. The Boxing Day Test begins December 26 at the MCG.
In a recent update ahead of the Melbourne Test, Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald confirmed that all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is now "fully fit" and is anticipated to be a key player with the ball. This news comes as a relief for Australian fans, as Marsh had previously shown limited capability during the Perth Test against India, where he struggled to bowl extensively.
Despite his struggles in the earlier Tests, Marsh has been retained in the squad, which sits tied at 1-1 with India. His limited bowling in Brisbane and speculation regarding his fitness led to concerns, but McDonald has clarified that previous bowling constraints were due to weather interruptions and strategic decisions to preserve fast bowlers. Marsh is expected to have a meaningful contribution in the Boxing Day Test starting December 26 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Marsh, who debuted against Pakistan in 2014, has since played 45 Tests, earning a reputation as a reliable all-rounder with 51 wickets to his name. As Australia prepares for this critical match, squad adjustments have been made to address the absence of Josh Hazlewood, with players like Beau Webster and Jhye Richardson joining the team. India, meanwhile, maintains a strong squad including captain Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah.
(With inputs from agencies.)
