Left Menu

Tanush Kotian Gets Maiden Test Call-Up as India Gears Up for Boxing Day Test

Indian captain Rohit Sharma backs Tanush Kotian's selection for the Test series against Australia, citing his strong domestic performance and experience. Kotian replaces spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin, who retired from international cricket. Rohit also comments on Virat Kohli's form, expressing confidence in his recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 10:44 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 10:44 IST
Tanush Kotian Gets Maiden Test Call-Up as India Gears Up for Boxing Day Test
Tanush Kotian. (Photo- Rajasthan Royals). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In the lead-up to the Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne, Indian captain Rohit Sharma has endorsed the inclusion of all-rounder Tanush Kotian in the squad. Sharma pointed out Kotian's consistent performance in domestic cricket over the past two years as evidence of his readiness for international cricket.

Kotian, who replaces the recently retired Ravichandran Ashwin, is stepping into the Test arena for the first time. Rohit highlighted that Kotian's experience against Australia A has prepared him well for this opportunity. The decision was also influenced by the unavailability of other spin-bowling options like Kuldeep Yadav, who is recovering from surgery, and Axar Patel, who is celebrating the birth of his child.

Furthermore, Sharma expressed confidence in Virat Kohli's ability to rediscover his form following a slump. As India prepares for the final Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Series, with the series tied at 1-1, Kotian joins a squad eager to exploit his all-round capabilities, especially after his successful stint in the domestic Ranji Trophy tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024