Tanush Kotian Gets Maiden Test Call-Up as India Gears Up for Boxing Day Test

In the lead-up to the Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne, Indian captain Rohit Sharma has endorsed the inclusion of all-rounder Tanush Kotian in the squad. Sharma pointed out Kotian's consistent performance in domestic cricket over the past two years as evidence of his readiness for international cricket.

Kotian, who replaces the recently retired Ravichandran Ashwin, is stepping into the Test arena for the first time. Rohit highlighted that Kotian's experience against Australia A has prepared him well for this opportunity. The decision was also influenced by the unavailability of other spin-bowling options like Kuldeep Yadav, who is recovering from surgery, and Axar Patel, who is celebrating the birth of his child.

Furthermore, Sharma expressed confidence in Virat Kohli's ability to rediscover his form following a slump. As India prepares for the final Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Series, with the series tied at 1-1, Kotian joins a squad eager to exploit his all-round capabilities, especially after his successful stint in the domestic Ranji Trophy tournament.

