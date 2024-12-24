Left Menu

India's Women's Futsal Team Gears Up for AFC Qualifiers

The Indian women's futsal team is preparing for their competitive debut in the AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup Qualifiers, with head coach Joshuah Stan Vaz at the helm. Despite challenges, Vaz remains optimistic about the team's progress and aims to secure a spot in the 2025 Asian Cup hosted in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 14:10 IST
Indian national women's futsal camp (Image: AIFF media) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian national women's futsal team is in the midst of an intensive training camp in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, honing their skills ahead of next month's AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup Qualifiers. The year 2025 promises to be a landmark for Indian futsal as the team makes its competitive debut on the international stage.

Less than two years after the men's team took to the court in Tajikistan, under the guidance of coach Joshuah Stan Vaz, the women's team will face Hong Kong, Indonesia, and the Kyrgyz Republic in their upcoming matches. The roster, now trimmed to 18 players from over a hundred, is in the final phases of preparation, focusing on fitness, tactics, and set pieces.

Despite many players transitioning from traditional football, Vaz is impressed with their swift adaptation to futsal's unique demands. With little international experience, the team aims for qualification, concentrating on one-on-one skills and the finer minutiae of futsal dynamics. Vaz, proud to lead both gender teams, carries forward his father's legacy in promoting futsal in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

