Parv Chaudhary's Bronze Triumph at Asian Championships

Parv Chaudhary, a talented weightlifter, earned two bronze medals in the 96kg category at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships. His efforts added to India's impressive medal haul, totaling 12 across different categories, including three gold, four silver, and five bronze.

Updated: 24-12-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 18:03 IST
Talented weightlifter Parv Chaudhary achieved notable success at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships, clinching two bronze medals in the 96kg category.

His noteworthy performances came in the clean and jerk and total lift sections, where he successfully lifted a total of 303 kg.

India's dominance at the event was further established with a grand tally of 12 medals, including three golds, four silvers, and five bronzes. The nation secured eight medals in the snatch and 10 in the clean and jerk sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

