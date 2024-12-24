India Set to Face Pakistan in Dubai Nailed Down for Cricket Enthusiasts

In a significant development for cricket fans, India is set to play all its Champions Trophy league games in Dubai, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced this week. The eagerly awaited match against Pakistan is scheduled for February 23, drawing substantial anticipation.

The ICC's much-delayed tournament schedule gets underway on February 19, with hosts Pakistan taking on New Zealand in Karachi. If India progresses beyond the league phase, both the semi-final and final fixtures will also occur in Dubai.

The tournament will conclude on March 9, marking a new chapter after a consensus between the ICC and national boards resolved the deadlock on hosting rights, ensuring that matches are held at neutral venues for both India and Pakistan until 2027.

