Taekwondo's Rise in Bangladesh: Insights from Saifullah Kabir Nahid

Saifullah Kabir Nahid, once a standout Taekwondo athlete, now serves on the board of the Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Nahid explored the evolution and hurdles faced by Taekwondo in Bangladesh. From national competitions to international platforms, Nahid has been an ambassador for the sport.

Nahid acknowledged the sport's growth over the past two decades, becoming embedded in educational institutions and communities. Despite this progress, he highlighted persisting challenges, such as inadequate training facilities and limited financial incentives for athletes. Yet, the vigor and dedication of Bangladeshi athletes have been instrumental in boosting the sport's profile both locally and abroad.

The capital, Dhaka, boasts gyms and training centers where athletes receive structured programs and access high-level coaching. Nevertheless, funding constraints pose significant hurdles. Nahid called for increased scholarships, sponsorships, and government support to aid grassroots talent, emphasizing the need for these measures to align with global standards.

Nahid's passion for Taekwondo began in childhood, growing into a lifestyle. With honors from major competitions like the 12th South Asian Games and Bhutan International Championship, he champions Taekwondo as transformative, offering resilience beyond physical exercise.

In his ambassadorial role, Nahid advocates for international engagement, striving to elevate Bangladeshi presence on the world stage and push for policies that support emerging talent. His vision includes integrating Taekwondo into community life and harnessing it as a tool for character-building, cultural exchange, and global unity.

Concluding with advice for young athletes, Nahid emphasized discipline, patience, and the virtues Taekwondo imparts—beyond medals. He encouraged ongoing learning, reminding them of Taekwondo's potential to impart life skills and lessons that resonate beyond the mat.

(With inputs from agencies.)