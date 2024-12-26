Left Menu

Taekwondo's Rise in Bangladesh: Insights from Saifullah Kabir Nahid

Saifullah Kabir Nahid, a former Taekwondo athlete and current board member of the Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation, discusses the growth and challenges of Taekwondo in Bangladesh. Despite limited resources, the sport thrives, with increased local participation and aspirations for international excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 13:16 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 13:16 IST
Taekwondo's Rise in Bangladesh: Insights from Saifullah Kabir Nahid
Saifullah Kabir Nahid. (Photo- Saifullah Kabir Nahid). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Saifullah Kabir Nahid, once a standout Taekwondo athlete, now serves on the board of the Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Nahid explored the evolution and hurdles faced by Taekwondo in Bangladesh. From national competitions to international platforms, Nahid has been an ambassador for the sport.

Nahid acknowledged the sport's growth over the past two decades, becoming embedded in educational institutions and communities. Despite this progress, he highlighted persisting challenges, such as inadequate training facilities and limited financial incentives for athletes. Yet, the vigor and dedication of Bangladeshi athletes have been instrumental in boosting the sport's profile both locally and abroad.

The capital, Dhaka, boasts gyms and training centers where athletes receive structured programs and access high-level coaching. Nevertheless, funding constraints pose significant hurdles. Nahid called for increased scholarships, sponsorships, and government support to aid grassroots talent, emphasizing the need for these measures to align with global standards.

Nahid's passion for Taekwondo began in childhood, growing into a lifestyle. With honors from major competitions like the 12th South Asian Games and Bhutan International Championship, he champions Taekwondo as transformative, offering resilience beyond physical exercise.

In his ambassadorial role, Nahid advocates for international engagement, striving to elevate Bangladeshi presence on the world stage and push for policies that support emerging talent. His vision includes integrating Taekwondo into community life and harnessing it as a tool for character-building, cultural exchange, and global unity.

Concluding with advice for young athletes, Nahid emphasized discipline, patience, and the virtues Taekwondo imparts—beyond medals. He encouraged ongoing learning, reminding them of Taekwondo's potential to impart life skills and lessons that resonate beyond the mat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024