Konstas Keeps Cool Amid Kohli Confrontation in Tense Boxing Day Test

In Melbourne, the Boxing Day Test saw Australian debutant Sam Konstas and India's Virat Kohli involved in a brief but tense altercation on the field. The incident unfolded when Kohli appeared to bump into Konstas, igniting a verbal exchange amid the high-stakes match, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Konstas, who delivered an impressive debut performance, later downplayed the confrontation, acknowledging the intensity as a part of cricket. 'I was just adjusting my gloves, and I think he accidentally bumped me,' he noted, emphasizing his intent to focus on his game and elevate his performance.

The ICC is set to review the incident, which also saw Australian opener Usman Khawaja step in alongside umpire Michael Gough to calm tensions. As per cricket.com.au, the review will determine if any breaches of conduct occurred, potentially resulting in consequences for the players involved.

Notably, Konstas contributed a rapid 60 runs off 65 balls, showcasing his talent against the formidable Indian side before being dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja. With the series tied at 1-1, both teams are eager to claim a decisive advantage in the Boxing Day Test, crucial for their ICC World Test Championship aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)