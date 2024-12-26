Konstas Keeps Cool Amid Kohli Confrontation in Tense Boxing Day Test
During the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, Sam Konstas and Virat Kohli's tense moment led to a brief verbal altercation. Konstas took it in stride, calling it a part of the game. The ICC will review the incident, with potential consequences under their Code of Conduct.
- Country:
- Australia
In Melbourne, the Boxing Day Test saw Australian debutant Sam Konstas and India's Virat Kohli involved in a brief but tense altercation on the field. The incident unfolded when Kohli appeared to bump into Konstas, igniting a verbal exchange amid the high-stakes match, reported ESPNcricinfo.
Konstas, who delivered an impressive debut performance, later downplayed the confrontation, acknowledging the intensity as a part of cricket. 'I was just adjusting my gloves, and I think he accidentally bumped me,' he noted, emphasizing his intent to focus on his game and elevate his performance.
The ICC is set to review the incident, which also saw Australian opener Usman Khawaja step in alongside umpire Michael Gough to calm tensions. As per cricket.com.au, the review will determine if any breaches of conduct occurred, potentially resulting in consequences for the players involved.
Notably, Konstas contributed a rapid 60 runs off 65 balls, showcasing his talent against the formidable Indian side before being dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja. With the series tied at 1-1, both teams are eager to claim a decisive advantage in the Boxing Day Test, crucial for their ICC World Test Championship aspirations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan Cricket Board Faces Revenue Risks Amid ICC Tensions
Pakistan Cricket Board Faces Cricketing Crossroads Amid ICC Standoff
Australian Top-Order Under Pressure in Cricket Showdown
Cricketers' Social Media Surge: Rising Popularity Explored
ISPL Season 2 Auction: A Landmark Moment in the World of Cricket