Left Menu

Konstas Keeps Cool Amid Kohli Confrontation in Tense Boxing Day Test

During the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, Sam Konstas and Virat Kohli's tense moment led to a brief verbal altercation. Konstas took it in stride, calling it a part of the game. The ICC will review the incident, with potential consequences under their Code of Conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 15:48 IST
Konstas Keeps Cool Amid Kohli Confrontation in Tense Boxing Day Test
Sam Konstas and Virat Kohli (Photo: X/@cricketcomau). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In Melbourne, the Boxing Day Test saw Australian debutant Sam Konstas and India's Virat Kohli involved in a brief but tense altercation on the field. The incident unfolded when Kohli appeared to bump into Konstas, igniting a verbal exchange amid the high-stakes match, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Konstas, who delivered an impressive debut performance, later downplayed the confrontation, acknowledging the intensity as a part of cricket. 'I was just adjusting my gloves, and I think he accidentally bumped me,' he noted, emphasizing his intent to focus on his game and elevate his performance.

The ICC is set to review the incident, which also saw Australian opener Usman Khawaja step in alongside umpire Michael Gough to calm tensions. As per cricket.com.au, the review will determine if any breaches of conduct occurred, potentially resulting in consequences for the players involved.

Notably, Konstas contributed a rapid 60 runs off 65 balls, showcasing his talent against the formidable Indian side before being dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja. With the series tied at 1-1, both teams are eager to claim a decisive advantage in the Boxing Day Test, crucial for their ICC World Test Championship aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024